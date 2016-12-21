The Zurich Islamic Center assault remains a mystery

The assailant was not a terrorist and the motive remains unclear

The man who entered the Islamic Centre on Monday evening in Zurich and started shooting at a praying crowd was not a terrorist the police claim.

The perpetrator seriously shot at three men. Two Somali men, 30 and 35, were seriously wounded; a Swiss man, 56, sustained lighter injuries. There were over 80 people in the center at the time of the attack.

The police investigation linked a murder committed on Sunday morning to the same assailant. The man is thought to have stabbed to death a 24-year old man from Chile, who was apparently his friend, abandoning the body in a playground in Zurich.

The motive of the man with Ghanaian roots and Swiss citizenship remain unclear. Initially, investigators were trying to explore whether there was a link with the attacks in Germany and in Turkey, but there was none to be found.

The man had no connection to radical Islam or the Islamic State. He lived in Uster, near Zurich, and had the past as a petty criminal. He appears to have quit his job in a shop on Friday and to have had a keen interest in occult sciences. However, it is not clear whether he was mentally ill.

The only casualty on Monday evening was himself. The police found the man dead near the Sihl River in Zurich, 300 meters from the Islamic Center he attacked. On a press conference on Tuesday, the Cantonal Police said that the man apparently committed suicide.