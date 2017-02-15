Yellen signals interest rate rise but not “when” and “how high”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Addressing the Congress on Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chair, Janet Yellen, said that an interest rate rise of the dollar in March is possibly “appropriate.”

That is in line with President Trump’s expectations.

According to Yellen, an interest rate hike would have to be gradual, so that it disrupts inflationary pressure without hurting the economy. The Federal Reserve already moved to increase interest rate by 0.25% in December 2016, for the first time in a decade.

US inflation is nearing the 2% target, and the economy remains close to full employment, which means there is a convincing narrative for an interest rate rise. Since 2010, the US labour market has created 16 million jobs; inflation stood at 1,6% in December 2016.

She did not signal the pace of rate increase or commit to a March increase. An interest rate rise could also take place in March or May. She noted that the decision will be made on the basis of contextual factors, as monetary policy is not “on a preset course.”

Her announcement is particularly worrying for emerging markets that have borrowed heavily in US dollars over the last decade. Meanwhile, the dollar’s exchange rate vis-à-vis most currencies is surging, which could lead to a downward pressure on exports.

Donald Trump has signaled his preference for a weaker dollar, as he has announced his intention to pursue a massive infrastructural investment programme in infrastructure. If that money were to come from public coffers, the US would need to issue debt. However, the combination of massive corporate tax cuts and rising interest rates could make such a programme fiscally unviable and could meet staunch Republicn opposition in the Senate.