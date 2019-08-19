World Humanitarian Day is commemorated each year on 19 August, the date back in 2003 when the United Nations’ headquarters in Iraq was targeted by a large terrorist truck bomb, killing 22 people.

This year’s campaign on Women Humanitarians supports the recognition of women’s efforts in the strengthening of global humanitarian response as well as in protection efforts under the international law.

“Violations of International Humanitarian Law continues to be one of the most important challenges for the protection of civilians, as well as the protection of humanitarian and medical workers”, stated the European Union’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

“From supporting civilians caught up in crisis to addressing disease outbreaks, women humanitarians are on the front lines”, said UN chief António Guterres.

The attack sixteen years ago on UN Headquarters in Iraq marked a turning point in how the UN and aid groups operate in the field.

In 2017, the EU mobilised more than €1.75 billion for humanitarian aid operations in over 80 countries around the world.