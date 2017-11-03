World Economic Forum: Women will cover gender pay gap in two centuries

JUSTIN LANE
Click for full view

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio walks up to the 'Fearless Girl' girl statue in Lower Manhattan for a press conference where he announced that the city had decided to extend the permit for the statue until February 2018, in New York, New York, USA, 27 March 2017. The statue was installed by a Wall Street financial firm in conjunction with the 2017 International Women's Day as way to call attention to a lack of gender diversity and the gender pay gap in the financial sector.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Read Next

Published 07:30 November 3, 2017
Updated 10:00 November 3, 2017

World Economic Forum: Women will cover gender pay gap in two centuries

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The annual report on gender equality of the World Economic Forum projects that global parity of pay between men and women will be achieved in 217 years. In terms of political representation, equality between men and women is expected in 99 years.

Published on Thursday, the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap index suggests Iceland remains the best place in the world for women. The index is composite and includes a broad spectrum of variables ranking from pay differentials to political representation, corporate governance, and even measures to ensure women engage in Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM). In April 2014, Iceland outlawed the gender pay gap, which in 2016 was 12%, compared to 20% in 2015. The political commitment is to eradicate the gender pay gap completely by 2022.

The pay gap also closed in Norway, Finland, Rwanda, and Sweden.

However, for the world at large, eradicating the pay gap could take two centuries, as the pay gap between men and women continues to grow for the second successive year. Last year the projection was 170 years; in 2015 the projection was 118 years.

Although pay inequality continues to widen, the educational gender gap is closing and equality could be achieved in 13 years.

According to the Index, the worst places to be a woman in the world are Yemen, Pakistan, Syria, Chad, and Iran.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+