Wilders and the far-right Euro-Atlantic consensus

Allegations of illegal party funding for the Dutch Party of Freedoms (PVV) shed light on political, financial, and ideological links that lead from the European far-right to the White House.

Geert Wilders has got behind him a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, that is, David Horowitz.

The Euro-Atlantic “progressive racism” movement

Horowitz is the President of the David Horowitz think-tank and author of books like “Progressive Racism” that describes the civil rights movement in the US as a ...