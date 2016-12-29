Wilders and the far-right Euro-Atlantic consensus

Allegations of illegal party funding for the Dutch Party of Freedoms (PVV) shed light on political, financial, and ideological links that lead from the European far-right to the White House.
Geert Wilders has got behind him a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, that is, David Horowitz.
The Euro-Atlantic “progressive racism” movement
Horowitz is the President of the David Horowitz think-tank and author of books like “Progressive Racism” that describes the civil rights movement in the US as a ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑