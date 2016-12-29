Wilders and the far-right Euro-Atlantic consensus

MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Dutch politician Geert Wilders (C) is interviewed on the floor of Quicken Loans Arena prior to the start of the second day of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 19 July 2016. The four-day convention is expected to end with Donald Trump formally accepting the nomination of the Republican Party as their presidential candidate in the 2016 election.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:43 December 29, 2016
Updated 12:56 December 29, 2016

Wilders and the far-right Euro-Atlantic consensus

By NEOnline | IR

Allegations of illegal party funding for the Dutch Party of Freedoms (PVV) shed light on political, financial, and ideological links that lead from the European far-right to the White House.

Geert Wilders has got behind him a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, that is, David Horowitz.
The Euro-Atlantic “progressive racism” movement
Horowitz is the President of the David Horowitz think-tank and author of books like “Progressive Racism” that describes the civil rights movement in the US as a ...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

