Wielders widens his lead in the Netherlands

In the countdown to the Dutch March 15 elections, the far-right Geert Wielders is widening his lead.

The poll of polls (known as Bearing pointer) published on Wednesday by the state broadcaster (NOS) suggests that the far-right, anti-immigration and Eurosceptic Party of Freedom (PVV) is building a convincing lead over the incumbent Liberals (VVD) of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The poll of polls builds on the results of five surveys, each month.

If the Dutch elections were tomorrow, the study suggests, PVV would take 31-to-37 seats in a 150-seat parliament, which corresponds to 20-25% of the vote. As in France, Wielders does not expect to become a Prime Minister, because PVV will find no party willing to cooperate in forming a government.

However, the heterogeneity of the Dutch parliament could make difficult the formation of a government.

The emerging loser of the forthcoming Dutch elections appears to be, as in France, the Labour Party (PvdA). The social democratic party is expecting no more than 12 seats, down from 38 in 2012. That is despite its rebranding through the appointment of a new leader, Social Affairs Minister Lodewijk Asscher.