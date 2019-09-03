Seven health centers in Syria’s north-west have been reportedly attacked in recent days and two of them have been destroyed, the World Health Organization said on 2 September.

“WHO is gravely concerned about reported attacks on 7 health care facilities in the north west of Syria from 28 to 30 August 2019. Attacks on 4 facilities have been verified according to WHO reporting standards, and 3 are in process of verification.”, the WHO warned.

According to reports, some 13.7 million people need health assistance in Syria, including an estimated four million in the north-west.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator said that more than 500 civilians had been killed and “many hundreds more injured” in the last four months.

“We remind all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law and to take all steps necessary to protect civilians, the most vulnerable, and health care. The principles of proportionality and distinction must be observed”, the statement reads.