The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared an international health emergency over the outbreak of the coronavirus, after an emergency meeting was held at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, on Thursday.

The declaration, which is officially called a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, means that the disease now poses a risk beyond China, where it emerged last month.

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak, and which has been met by an unprecedented response,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, who also praised China’s efforts to contain the disease.

The announcement came hours after the US confirmed its first human-to-human transmission of the the fast-spreading coronavirus. So far, 8 cases of human-to-human transmission in 4 countries outside China have been confirmed.

“This declaration is to protect especially countries with weaker health systems and to prepare for that,” said Ghebreyesus, adding that “we are all in this together and we can only stop it together”.