The White House will place the UK “first in line” for a comprehensive new trade deal with the United States in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit, according to US National Security Advisor John Bolton who was in London to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Bolton outlined the prospect of a sector-by-sector bilateral agreement, starting with manufacturing, and noted that President Donald J. Trump were both “Leavers before there were leavers” in reference to the popular term for British voters that support the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The Trump administration has pledged to stand with the UK with or without a new deal being negotiated with Brussels by the 31 October Brexit deadline.

“The main purpose of this visit, really, is to convey President Trump’s desire to see a successful exit from the EU for the UK on 31 October,” Bolton told the press.

Bolton’s offer to “carve-out” areas where Britain and the United States could quickly negotiate trade deals is a direct rebuke to former President Barack Obama who, in 2016, warned that the UK outside the EU would find itself at the “back of the queue” for a US trade deal.

Underscoring the American solidarity with the Johnson government, Bolton went on to criticise the Brussels elites in the EU institutions for treating Britain’s voters “like peasants”.

There is enthusiastic bipartisan support in Congress for the speedy ratification of several trade agreements, despite opposition from Irish diaspora groups who oppose any trade deal that might disrupt the current situation on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Border.

Johnson rejected the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, and has scoffed at the EU’s threats that it won’t reopen negotiations with his government.