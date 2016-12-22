Western Sahara not part of Morocco: EU Court

In a blow to Morocco, the European Court of Justice decided on Wednesday that two political and trade deals between Rabat and the European Union do not apply to Western Sahara.

The court said the two pacts from 2000 and 2012 aimed at closer trade and political ties were valid but could not include Western Sahara because the treaties did not specifically refer to it.

In the most significant ruling on the territory in years, the court said that for the purposes of the EU agreements, the term...