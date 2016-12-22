Western Sahara not part of Morocco: EU Court

EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
Click for full view

Western Sahara women flash 'Victory signs' in a refugee camp in Tifariti in the liberated territories of Western Sahara.

Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 13:27 December 22, 2016
Updated 13:27 December 22, 2016

Western Sahara not part of Morocco: EU Court

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe

In a blow to Morocco, the European Court of Justice decided on Wednesday that two political and trade deals between Rabat and the European Union do not apply to Western Sahara.

The court said the two pacts from 2000 and 2012 aimed at closer trade and political ties were valid but could not include Western Sahara because the treaties did not specifically refer to it.

In the most significant ruling on the territory in years, the court said that for the purposes of the EU agreements, the term...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Trump will close the door to a two-state solution in the Middle East