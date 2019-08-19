More than 60 people lost their lives and more than 150 were wounded in an attack targeting a wedding ceremony on 18 August in Kabul, Afghanistan. The local Islamic State group’s affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack. The Afghan government has postponed celebrations to commemorate the 100th Independence Day which was scheduled for 19 August.

The European Union expressed its condolences to all those affected, and hailed Afghanistan’s aspirations for peace, stability and justice.

“The European Union will continue to stand by Afghanistan in its fight against international terrorism. It is crucial that the current efforts to achieve a durable peace are not undermined by such indiscriminate attacks on civilians.”, the statement reads.