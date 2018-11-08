Weber to carry EPP flag at 2019 European Elections as Spitzen candidate

Manfred Weber celebrates his nomination as the EPP's lead candidate for the 2019 European elections

Published 16:10 November 8, 2018
Updated 19:34 November 8, 2018

The European People’s Party Congress in Helsinki elected Manfred Weber as the Party’s Spitzen candidate that will lead the charge in the European elections in 2019. A day earlier, the two candidates debated in front of the Congress, and earlier today before the ballot, the two candidates addressed the audience.

Weber’s strength as a candidate saw him all but guarantee victory before every landing in Helsinki. The final tally saw Weber take 79.48% of the vote. If successful, Weber will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the President of the European Commission after the European Elections in 2019.

Weber was voted by 492 EPP delegates out of the 619 valid votes cast in Helsinki. Stubb’s candidacy was endorsed by 127 delegates, as the  EPP President Joseph Daul announced after the votes were counted.

“Manfred Weber is a candidate with integrity and experience, who brings innovative ideas and the vision needed to defend our values, build bridges and shape the future of Europe,” said Daul, adding that as an EPP chairman in the European chamber, “he has worked tirelessly to provide solutions to the challenges facing European citizens.  With him, we look forward to the campaign; the chance to uphold our accomplishments, to preserve the European project and lead the way for a strong and united Europe with EPP at the helm”.

