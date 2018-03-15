Washington imposes sanctions on Russia for election meddling

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Trump administration announced sanctions on Russian five institutions and 19 individuals as a retaliation for interference in the 2016 elections; the announcement also references an attempt to penetrate the US energy grid.

The US State Department made a brief statement referring to Russian “nefarious” activity.

Sanctions will target five Russian institutions and their employees, including Russia’s Internet Research Agency – a state troll farm – and two security agencies: the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Main intelligence Directorate (GRU).

The sanctions also target 19 Russian individuals, including Yevgeniy Prigozhin and 13 individuals indicted by the FBI’s Special Prosecutor Robert Muller. Many of these individuals are believed to be trolls paid by the Russian government to post online material designed to

For the 19 individuals and the five institutions – and their employees – there will be a travel ban to the United States; in addition, institutional assets will be frozen.

The sanctions announced on Thursday come with a month’s delay, as the Trump administration failed to meet the deadline set by Congress. In August, US President Trump was forced to sign the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which he believed reduced the chances of building a working relationship with Moscow.

However, they take place just as the UK braces to impose its own sanctions, in retaliation for the use of a nerve agent for the attempted assassination of a double agent on British soil.