Warsaw sees in Brexit a political and economic opportunity

PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT
Click for full view

President of the Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski gives a speech in front of the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski monument in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2016. The Independence Day marks the restoration of Poland's independence after 123 years of partitions by Austria-Hungary, Prussia, and Russia, at the end of the First World War on 11 November 1918.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:25 December 23, 2016
Updated 11:25 December 23, 2016

The Brexit shock will allow Warsaw to pursue its vision for a Europe of the nations while Poland opens its doors to British companies

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Britain’s decision to leave the EU is an opportunity to return power from Brussels to national governments, Poland’s eurosceptic leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Reuters on Thursday.

Kaczynski, 67, is not a cabinet minister but leads Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), which enjoys an overwhelming majority in Parliament and also has control over the Presidency. He told Reuters that while Britain is a natural ally for Poland could lead to a new treaty that will redefine the EU as “an association of national states.” As for the economy, “we need far-reaching deregulation.”

Warsaw’s relations with Brussels are tense during the year of a PiS administration. The European Commission has opened an inquiry into the state of the rule of law in Poland, with the implication that Warsaw is curbing democratic rights, including freedom of speech.

Kaczynski is blaming the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, not only for politically instigating Warsaw’s standoff with Brussels but also for failing to keep Britain in the EU.

However, every cloud has a silver lining for Poland. Besides a political opportunity of remolding the European project, the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ) said on Thursday that Brexit also presents an economic opportunity.

The agency’s President, Tomasz Pisula, told the PAP news agency that “Brexit is a significant opportunity for Poland” as the country is ready to take advantage of companies seeking to relocate from the U.K to the EU. Warsaw’s pitch for the business are a trained workforce, low business costs, a strong domestic market, and location.

epa05651172 British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szyd?o (L) shake hands during a press conference in number 10 Downing Street in central London., Britain, 28 November 2016. Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Beata Szyd?o are holding bilateral talks focused on Brexit and defence co-operation. EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL

British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szyd?o (L) shake hands during a press conference in number 10 Downing Street in central London., Britain, 28 November 2016. Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Beata Szyd?o are holding bilateral talks focused on Brexit and defence co-operation. EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Romania to appoint EU's first female Muslim Prime Minister