Warsaw sees in Brexit a political and economic opportunity

The Brexit shock will allow Warsaw to pursue its vision for a Europe of the nations while Poland opens its doors to British companies

Britain’s decision to leave the EU is an opportunity to return power from Brussels to national governments, Poland’s eurosceptic leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Reuters on Thursday.

Kaczynski, 67, is not a cabinet minister but leads Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), which enjoys an overwhelming majority in Parliament and also has control over the Presidency. He told Reuters that while Britain is a natural ally for Poland could lead to a new treaty that will redefine the EU as “an association of national states.” As for the economy, “we need far-reaching deregulation.”

Warsaw’s relations with Brussels are tense during the year of a PiS administration. The European Commission has opened an inquiry into the state of the rule of law in Poland, with the implication that Warsaw is curbing democratic rights, including freedom of speech.

Kaczynski is blaming the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, not only for politically instigating Warsaw’s standoff with Brussels but also for failing to keep Britain in the EU.

However, every cloud has a silver lining for Poland. Besides a political opportunity of remolding the European project, the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ) said on Thursday that Brexit also presents an economic opportunity.

The agency’s President, Tomasz Pisula, told the PAP news agency that “Brexit is a significant opportunity for Poland” as the country is ready to take advantage of companies seeking to relocate from the U.K to the EU. Warsaw’s pitch for the business are a trained workforce, low business costs, a strong domestic market, and location.