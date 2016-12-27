The Wall between the US and Mexico looks impracticable

Donald Trump’s transition team are looking for ways to implement a campaign promise to build a Wall along the border with Mexico.
Economic, legal, and practical considerations must be addressed.
One-third of the 3,100 km border between the United States and Mexico is already fenced; for more than 2,000 km, the border is the Rio Grande river.
In South Texas, there is environmentally protected parkland which local Democrats will continue to protect. The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abot, has made clear he would oppose the construction of a Wall in that area, El Pais reports.
Apparently, there are also economic considerations, as electronic surveillance could prove six times cheaper than a physical wall. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency does not oppose fencing as such, but sees is as part of an integrated strategy that includes patrols, motion sensors, cameras, and drones.
There are also numerous legal issues arising, including trans-border land property ownership, especially in areas with high real estate costs, Newsweek reports.