The wall is down but tensions run high in Kosovo

Bulldozers demolished a two-meter-high concrete wall separating the Serbian and the Albanian segments of the town of Mitrovica on Sunday.

The wall was built last December near the bridge that divides the city between the north, where the Serbians live, and the south, where the Albanian leave. Traditionally, the two sides of the city are divided by the river Ibar. Initially, Serbs had built a stone barricade across the bridge; in time, that was replaced with a “park” created in the middle of the tarmac, designed to stop Albanian cars from passing across. That was then superseded by the wall constructed on the Serbian side of the river.

The demolition followed an agreement between the Serbian Mayor of North Mitrovica, Goran Rakic, and Kosovo’s environment minister, Ferat Shala. But, while Kosovar politicians hailed the demolition as the sign of reconciliation, Rakic said that a new 1,2 wall would be built at a different location.

Present during the negotiations were the US ambassador, the EU special representative, and the Prime Minister of Kosovo.

Belgrade has dismissed the destruction of the wall as the product of political blackmail originating from Brussels.