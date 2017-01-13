Wales leads the way for tidal wave electricity generation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The British government is considering funding a €1.5bn pound energy project in Wales, which will harness tidal waves to produce electricity.

Following the positive recommendation of an independent review, the British government is considering an investment in Swansea Bay with the clear understanding that this is a pilot project of many to come.

The vision is creating a new industry rather than merely “a project.”

The generation technology in-itself is not pioneering. The project will use breakwaters and 16 turbines. What is pioneering is how the tidal phenomenon is being harnessed to produce electricity.

The advocates for the 320 Megawatt pilot project believe that this pioneering method could place Britain at the forefront of renewables. Even this small pilot lagoon could probably cover the needs of all households in Wales.

The hope is not only to accelerate de-cabornization of electricity production but also to facilitate the economic degeneration in many of Britain’s coastal towns.

The economic case for creating lagoons can only be speculated upon, as it is still an experimental technology. The initial investment appears to be significant, although it pales in comparison to building a nuclear factory.

With an estimated lifecycle of 120 years, the lagoon appears to be cost-effective. Each subsequent new lagoon will be bigger, smarter, and cheaper to build and run. The hope is that in time 8% of the U.K.’s electricity could be produced from tidal waves.

Environmentalists urge caution for the effect on wildlife, which is unknown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNyeha6L6D0