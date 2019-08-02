Ursula von der Leyen , the European Commission’s President-elect, is continuing her tour of the bloc’s capitals has visited Zagreb to meet with Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic .

“Following my visits to Berlin, Paris and Warsaw last week, I’m excited to travel to Croatia …and to Spain and Italy later this week. Croatia is the youngest member of our Union and a true European success story,” said von der Leyen, who will replace current Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in November.

“My political goal is to rebalance the EU,” said von der Leyen. “Between the East and the West, the South, the North, the small and the largest countries, the young and the old (members of the bloc),” she told the press.

Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, is to take over the rotating presidency of the union in January 2020. Von der Leyen has promised to support Croatia’s membership in the Schengen and Euro zones.