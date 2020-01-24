The European Commission’s chief, Ursula von der Leyen, along with EU Council President Charles Michel and EP President David Sassoli, travelled for the first time to Israel since they took office, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The three EU institutions’ leaders attended the World Holocaust Forum 2020 that was held in Jerusalem, ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and gathered more than 45 heads of state, prime ministers and parliamentary leaders across the world.

“We have a duty to stand shoulder to shoulder with Jewish communities as they feel again threatened across Europe,” the three leaders said in a joint statement on Thursday.

They also also pledged that the 28-country bloc will take all measures needed to confront racism and antisemitism in the continent. Talking about the “most abhorrent crime in European history,” the three EU leaders stated that “We cannot change history, but the lessons of history can change us”.

“Remembering the Shoah is not an end in itself. It is one cornerstone of European values. A Europe that places humanity at its centre, protected by the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights,” they added.

The EU Council President wrote in a tweet on Thursday: “Let’s not be the good men, and women, who do nothing. We have a duty to act as antisemitism rears its head again,” calling for action against antisemitism.

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas and Vice President Věra Jourová will travel on Monday to Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.