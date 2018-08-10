Volume of retail trade up by 0.3% in Eurozone

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Compared with May, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade in Europe increased in June by 0.3% in the Eurozone and remained stable in the EU-28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In May, the retail trade volume increased by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU-28. The year-on-year adjusted retail sales index from June 2017 to June of this year increased by in the Eurozone by 1.2% and 1.9% in the EU-28.

The 0.3% increase in the volume of retail trade in the Eurozone between May and June is due to the 0.7% rise in food, drink, and tobacco prices and a 0.6% increase in automotive fuels, while non-food products fell by 0.3%.

In the EU-28, the unchanged volume of retail trade is due to a 0.4% increase in food, drinks and tobacco” and of 0.1% in automotive fuel, while non-food products fell by 0.4%.

Among the EU Member States, for which data is available, the highest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Germany (+1.2%), Spain, and Poland (both +0.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Sweden and Finland (both -2.1%), as well as in Estonia (-1.9%).

The 1.2% year-on-year increase in the volume of retail trade in the euro area in June is attributed to the rise of 1.7% for “food, drinks and tobacco” and of 1.3% for non-food products, while automotive fuels fell by 0.6%. In the EU28, the 1.9% increase in retail trade volume is due to increases of 2.0% for “food, drinks and tobacco”, 1.9% for non-food products and 1.2% for automotive fuel. Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Romania (+7.8%), Lithuania (+7.2%), Hungary (+6.1%) and Bulgaria (+6.0%). The largest decreases were observed in Malta (-1.5%), Austria (-1.4%) and Estonia (-1.2%).