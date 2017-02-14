Verhofstadt’s EU integration plan away from the Commission’s White Paper

Dombrovskis: “Further eurozone integration should be built on existing instruments”

Guy Verhofstadt, leader of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and European Parliament’s Brexit observer, has drafted a motion urging for EU treaty changes, at a time when the EU awaits Jean-Claude Juncker’s White Paper to be tabled in 25 March, when Heads of State or Government will come together in Rome to mark the 60th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome.

Verhofstadt’s move did not receive the warmest welcome. ALDE’s leader suggested that the EU needs a “profound reform” to help the Union face challenges, such as handling mass migration, as “people are not against Europe, but they want more Europe to face these challenges”.

The report’s main points suggest that a smaller European Commission will be needed, together with an elimination of double Houses for the European Parliament.

European Commission’s First Vice President, Frans Timmermans, said that the EU’s executive arm has been following Verhofstadt’s report closely, as well as other reports that have not yet reached the plenary. However, Verhofstadt’s would require changes to the EU’s treaties, something which is “not on the top of the political agenda now”.

The debate opened on a MEP level, with Romanian centre-right MEP Siegfried Muresan suggesting that the Eurozone government should be strengthened as an essential component of the EU, along with a better application of EU deficit and debt rules, proposing a Eurozone finance minister.

Polish politician Kazimierz Michał Ujazdowski, agreed with the Commission’s opinion that no change of Treaties is needed at the time. “The current Lisbon Treaty came into force relatively recently, and its full potential has yet to be exploited,” added the MEP, suggesting that the EU does not suffer from an institutional crisis.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage attacked Verhofstadt and his “meeting of a religious sect”, as he characterised the MEPs debate, accusing his colleagues of not being able to see the “global revolution” that is taking place in world politics, predicting that the forces that led to the Brexit vote in the U.K. and the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. will continue to “roll across Europe” within 2017’s electoral year. “The EU has “no future at all in its current form”, he added.

French Liberal MEP Sylvie Goulard suggests that the report is welcome, as it would be good for the European Parliament to have a position on the future direction of the EU, asking for an immediate focus on restoring confidence by dealing better with the breaking of existing EU rules.

French S&D MEP Isabelle Thomas backed Verhofstadt’s idea of a Eurozone budget as a first step, suggesting that Mario Monti, former Italian Minister, has drafted a report that could offer useful incentives on the changes needed.

Responding to the MEPs debate, Vice President and Commissioner for the Euro and Social Dialogue, Valdis Dombrovskis, suggested that further Eurozone integration should be built on “existing instruments.” According to the Five Presidents’ report, further developments to the EU’s institutions will eventually be needed to strengthen the Eurozone. The Commission’s White Paper is therefore expected to offer a wider approach on the bloc’s future.