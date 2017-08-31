Verhofstadt sees three years status quo transitional agreement with the UK

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday that he had no confidence the agenda could move to trade talks by October.

The UK has been trying to reframe the negotiation schedule in order to push forward a discussion on trade. The EU insists that customs, citizens’ rights, and the Irish border must be discussed. The UK wants these negotiations to take place in parallel tracks rather than sequential phases.

Over the last two days, both the European Commission’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have made clear that there must be “sufficient progress” on the financial settlement and citizenship issues before moving on to trade. Guy Verhofstadt noted on Wednesday that there is “slow” rather than “sufficient” progress.

The third round of Brexit negotiations kicked-off on Monday ends on Thursday, August 31. The consensus now being formed is that the UK and Brussels need to agree on a transitional deal which, according to Guy Vehofstadt, could see the status quo prolonged for three years.

That means the UK will remain in the Single Market, the Customs Union, but will also have to comply with freedom of movement and continue to contribute to the EU budget. Verhofstadt’s projection is in line with the Labour Party’s position, but the Conservative government wants to be able to sign international trade deals and control immigration by March 2019.