Venezuela’s intelligence service raided the offices of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who arrived in Europe to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

After disputing president Nicolas Maduro‘s 2018 controversial re-election, Guaidó proclaimed himself the country’s interim president, and was backed by almost 60 countries, including the EU, the US and UK.

Police and masked SEBIN officials were seen outside of Guaido’s office in Caracas. The SEBIN is Venezuela’s intelligence service, controlled by Maduro, who retained the support of the armed forces, as well as the support of his allies China, Russia and Cuba.

“We have just confirmed that SEBIN officers are inside the office of president Guaidó” a lawmaker said, and added: “We are in the tower where the offices of President Guaidó are located, which are currently being raided by the Sebin”.

The raid happened after opposition lawmakers called off an attempt to hold a National Assembly session in the congress building, saying they wanted to avoid clashes with security forces.

“Cowardly dictatorship! While I am away, consolidating support to overcome the tragedy that we Venezuelans are enduring, they shamelessly show what they are all about”, Guaidó tweeted.

Under Maduro’s leadership, Venezuela has suffered an economic collapse. More than 4 million citizens have fled the country, many to Colombia.