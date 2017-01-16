Vehofstadt and two Italians compete on Tuesday for the EU Parliament top job

On Tuesday, 17 January, the EU Parliament in Strasbourg will elect its new speaker, having to choose between the Liberal (ALDE) Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian PM and currently Parliament’s Brexit negotiator, and two Italians: Antonio Tajani of the European People’s party (EPP) and Gianni Pittella, from the Progressive Alliance of Socialist and Democrats (S&D).
Tajani is technically the favourite, because under a tacit agreement by senior MEPs to share the presidency between the two lar...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑