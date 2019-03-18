Utrecht gunman arrested by Dutch police leaving 3 dead

Irene Kostaki
Published 22:15 March 18, 2019
Updated 22:15 March 18, 2019

The main suspect of Monday’s shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht was arrested after leaving three people dead and five injured, according to the Dutch police.

Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turk whose picture has been released by the police the hours since the shooting had been on the run but was tracked down by the authorities, police chief Rob van Bree told reporters without providing further information about the circumstances of the arrest or details about Tanis’ background.

Utrecht’a Mayor Jan van Zanen ordered the city’s schools to close down while counter-terrorist operations were underway to find Tanis.

Nothing is known about Tanis’ motives for the attack., Utrecht and its surrounding areas have been kept on high alert until Tuesday.

 

