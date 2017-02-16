US vice-president Pence in Europe to clarify Trump’s foreign policy vision

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is in Europe this week to meet with allies seeking clarity on the Trump administration’s foreign policy strategy and its stance toward Russia after the resignation of the top White House national security aide.

Pence has accepted an invitation to attend the Munich Security Conference this weekend and will also visit Brussels.

The conference takes place against a backdrop of uncertainty about transatlantic relations after U.S. President Donald Trump said he viewed NATO as obsolete and criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policies.

However, European visitors to Washington so far have received strong reassurances the United States remains committed to NATO.

Pence’s trip comes as turmoil swirls within the administration following the resignation of Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Monday.

Flynn, who championed closer ties to Russia, stepped down after reports he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Moscow with Russia’s ambassador.

Even before Flynn’s departure, Trump’s calls for warmer ties with Moscow and his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin had unnerved both U.S. lawmakers at home and NATO allies.

Trump has called NATO “obsolete” and said member nations were not paying their fair share for U.S. protection.

Some European capitals greeted Flynn’s departure with relief. Flynn was seen by some officials in Europe as one of the Trump administration’s leading advocates of closer ties to Russia and a hardline opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and western powers.

One fear, ahead of a series of important elections in Europe, is that a Trump White House could actively promote the disintegration of the European Union, Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference told reporters in Berlin.

Ischinger said he hopes Pence states clearly that the breakup of the EU is not the goal of the U.S. government.

Pence may be unable to lay out many details about Trump’s policies given the turbulence on the foreign policy team, but he could provide insight into White House views ahead of a NATO summit in May that Trump will attend.

“I think from the administration’s point of view, this is an opportunity to make a very major pronouncement on its foreign policy and its European policy,” said Alexander Vershbow, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and a former deputy secretary general of NATO.

Pence’s comments on Russia’s incursions into Ukraine will be closely parsed to see whether Trump will be willing to trade off U.S. economic sanctions to achieve other security goals, said Vershbow, now with the Atlantic Council.

Trump’s mixed messages on NATO have perplexed European allies.

With Flynn’s departure, European officials said they hope Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson become the dominant players in Trump’s foreign policy. But this remains an open question.

Tillerson is also in Europe this week, meeting with G20 nations in Bonn, and Mattis traveled to NATO, warning allies that they must honor military spending pledges.