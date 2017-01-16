Us troops receive warm welcome in Poland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The arrival of several thousand US soldiers was welcomed to Poland with a special ceremony headed by the country’s Prime Minister Beata Szydło.

“Each Polish family must feel safe. It is the duty of the Polish state, the government to provide security. Today we have made a big step in this direction,” Szydło said during a ceremony that was also attended by Poland’s Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz.

As reported by Radio Poland online, the US brigade will be stationed in Poland and other countries in the region on a rotating basis part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The US brigade consists of 3,500 soldiers and more than 1,000 vehicles and tanks.

This is part of Nato’s plan to secure its eastern flank amid fears of Russian aggression following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimea in 2014.

However, the arrival of American soldiers and tanks in Poland – the biggest deployment of US troops in Europe since the end of the cold war – is seen as a “threat” by Russia.

In Moscow, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We perceive it as a threat. These actions threaten our interests, our security. Especially as it concerns a third party building up its military presence near our borders. It’s [the US], not even a European state.”

According to Russia’s English-language news network RT, Peskov was asked whether the deployment of US troops is a real threat or was simply annoying for Russia. He said: Be it 1,000 or 10,000 [soldiers], it’s all the same. That’s a build-up of military presence and I have nothing to add”.