US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s Muslim travel ban

Protestors take part in a demonstration against new immigration policies enacted by US President Donald Trump, in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 January 2017. A Federal judge in New York issued an emergency stay for parts of Trump's executive order affecting US-bound travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Published 09:00 June 27, 2017
Updated 10:04 June 27, 2017

The US Supreme Court has allowed most of Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban until it reconvenes in October.

That enforces a 90-day ban on issuing visas to citizens of Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen, except those who have already obtained a valid visa. The ruling also includes a 120-day ban for refugees, Reuters reports.

The US President took to Twitter triumphantly.

The ban introduced on March 6 by executive order was suspended, initially by a Hawaii judge, and then by a number of lower courts.

Trump hailed the Supreme Court ruling as a victory for security against the “six terror-prone countries” and “the refugee suspension.”

Three out of nine justices said they are willing to grant Mr. Trump’s request in full, including his appointee Neil Gorsuch, as well as Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

