US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s Muslim travel ban

The US Supreme Court has allowed most of Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban until it reconvenes in October.

That enforces a 90-day ban on issuing visas to citizens of Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen, except those who have already obtained a valid visa. The ruling also includes a 120-day ban for refugees, Reuters reports.

The US President took to Twitter triumphantly.

Very grateful for the 9-O decision from the U. S. Supreme Court. We must keep America SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The ban introduced on March 6 by executive order was suspended, initially by a Hawaii judge, and then by a number of lower courts.

Trump hailed the Supreme Court ruling as a victory for security against the “six terror-prone countries” and “the refugee suspension.”

Three out of nine justices said they are willing to grant Mr. Trump’s request in full, including his appointee Neil Gorsuch, as well as Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.