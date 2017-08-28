US sanctions against Russia disrupt Italian bank loan for Rosneft purchase

Syndication also complicated by a political standoff between Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has encountered problems syndicating a €5.2 billion loan to Glencore and Qatar’s wealth fund to finance their purchase of a stake in Russian state oil major Rosneft because of new US sanctions imposed last month against Russia, Reuters reported, citing four banking sources.

Intesa, Italy’s largest retail bank, has invited about 15 banks to join the loan when it opened the syndication in May.

The banking sources quoted by the news agency said their compliance departments needed to understand the new sanctions. They also said the syndication was complicated by a political standoff between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Intesa declined to comment.

The syndication was meant to spread the risk for Intesa, which has so far lent all of the money.