US rift with Israel and Tel Aviv’s UN isolation

JUSTIN LANE
Click for full view

The United Nations Security Council members Matthew Rycroft (L), the United Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Luis Bermudez (R), Uruguay's Deputy Permenant Representative to the UN, vote with others to pass a resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction as Samantha Power (C), the United States' Permanent Representative to the United Nations, abstains at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 December 2016. The resolution passed as a result of a vote to abstain, and not a veto, from the United States.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 10:11 December 27, 2016
Updated 10:17 December 27, 2016

For Benjamin Netanyahu the countdown to the Trump Administration cannot come soon enough

By NEOnline | IR

Israel is reviewing its relations with the United Nations (UN) as such.
Israel’s diplomatic isolation
Following the adoption by the 15-member Security Council of Resolution 2334 on Saturday, which demands an end to Israel’s settlement policy, the Israeli government has been left diplomatically isolated.

The 14 – 0 vote in the Security Council signaled a symbolic break with US diplomatic tradition. The US did not move to veto the Resolution and shield Israel, a decision that Israel’s Prime M...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Finland to introduce basic income for jobless