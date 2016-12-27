US rift with Israel and Tel Aviv’s UN isolation

Israel is reviewing its relations with the United Nations (UN) as such.

Israel’s diplomatic isolation

Following the adoption by the 15-member Security Council of Resolution 2334 on Saturday, which demands an end to Israel’s settlement policy, the Israeli government has been left diplomatically isolated.

The 14 – 0 vote in the Security Council signaled a symbolic break with US diplomatic tradition. The US did not move to veto the Resolution and shield Israel, a decision that Israel’s Prime M...