US oil sanctions against Iran come into effect

EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Iranian man shows his hand painted with Iran's national flag colors during an anti-US demonstration marking the 39th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's administration announced on November 2, that it will reimpose sanctions against Iran that had been waived under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA). The US sanctions will take effect on November 5, covering Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR Ilia Roubanis
Published 12:39 November 5, 2018
Updated 13:22 November 5, 2018

The US’ newest round of sanctions against Iran that come into effect on November 5 aim to put pressure on international oil prices, amid contracting demand from emerging economies as they target Iran’s energy sector, shipping, ship-building, and financial industries

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also made clear that sanctions will also extend to the SWIFT transaction system, with the exception of humanitarian goods like medicine and food.

Washington has signed eight, six-month waivers for countries that will be allowed to continue buying Iranian oil without US secondary sanctions. Though the list has not be made public. China, Japan, India and South Korea are believed to be included amongst those that can continue to trade with Tehran.

None of the countries who are members of the European Union has been granted waivers.

