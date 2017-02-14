US National Security Adviser Flynn resigns over Russian connection

One of Trump’s closest Allies that had been considered as Vice President resigns within days of his confirmation

The US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday evening over his improper contact with the Russian ambassador in the US.

The White House has already published a letter of his resignation.

Donald Trump’s newly confirmed National Security Advisor resigned as he apparently misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with Russian officials prior to coming to office.

Specifically, he failed to disclose he had discussed Russian sanctions. Subsequently, Flynn has said he was not sure he did not address sanctions. According to Washington Post, Flynn did discuss with Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Kislyak the issue of sanctions on December 29, before he had been confirmed.

Pence told CBS News on January 15 that Flynn has not talked sanctions with Ambassador Kislyak.

It transpires that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration of Flynn’s discussions with Russia, according to the Associated Press. The former US Attorney General, Sally Yates, said that Flynn may find himself open to blackmail as a result of him denying the

Flynn is a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency that had been fired by the Obama Administration in 2014 for insubordination. He had been working as a private intelligence consultant since 2015 and was perceived as “too close for comfort” to Moscow.

Until Sunday, White House officials were telling CNN that Michael Flynn has no plans to resign and no expectations that he will be fired.

Trump considers Flynn a valuable ally. Flynn joined Trump’s campaign before his nomination in early 2016 and played a leading role in the charge against Hillary Clinton. For some time, he was considered as Vice President and traveled with Trump to most political rallies.