US moves heavy weaponry to Europe, as Russian forces shell Ukrainian town

The U.S. military on Sunday vowed to increase the scope and complexity of its European training exercises to deter Russian aggression, as more U.S. tanks, trucks and other equipment arrived in Germany for a big buildup on NATO's eastern flank.

Meanwhile, on January 7, Russian forces based in Donetsk shelled residential areas in the town of Khartsyzsk, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

Casualties among the civilian population of the occupie...