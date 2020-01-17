The United States’ Central Command said that 11 American soldiers were injured last week when Iran fired dozens of missiles on two bases in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump first said that there were neither fatalities nor injuries.

“While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed”, an official later admitted, and added: “As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate, are transported to a higher level of care”.

As a precautionary measure, some troops were transported to Germany, while others were moved to Kuwait.

Iran said the attack was retaliation for the assassination of general Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Republic’s elite Quds force, who died following a US drone strike.

The attacks further raised US-Iran tensions, and led to Iran abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as to the country’s accidental downing of an Ukrainian passenger plane, that killed all 176 people on board, sparking nationwide protests.