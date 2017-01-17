US Marines arrive in Norway

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

300 US Marines arrived in Trondheim, Norway, on Monday.

That is the first deployment of foreign troops in Norway since the First World War. Norwegian officials were quick to dismiss any connection with Russia and to specify that the US would not set up a base in the country.

The US marines will remain in Norway for a six-month rotational deployment, stationed in Trondheim. Another 300 Marines will then replace them. The deployment takes place the same day as US troops arrived in Poland.

US soldiers will exercise in winter warfare, including ski and survival training in an Arctic environment. They will also participate in a Viking NATO exercise in March, along with British troops.

Until Norway joined NATO in 1949, it assured Russian that no foreign combat troops would be allowed to transit through its territory.