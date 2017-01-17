US Marines arrive in Norway

Ned Alley
A Boeing 747 with around 300 U.S. Marines landed for a six-month trial period in Stordal, Norway 16 January 2017. This is the first time that foreign troops have been allowed to be stationed here since World War Two.

Published 11:16 January 17, 2017
Updated 11:53 January 17, 2017

US Marines arrive in Norway

300 US Marines arrived in Trondheim, Norway, on Monday.

That is the first deployment of foreign troops in Norway since the First World War. Norwegian officials were quick to dismiss any connection with Russia and to specify that the US would not set up a base in the country.

The US marines will remain in Norway for a six-month rotational deployment, stationed in Trondheim. Another 300 Marines will then replace them. The deployment takes place the same day as US troops arrived in Poland.

US soldiers will exercise in winter warfare, including ski and survival training in an Arctic environment. They will also participate in a Viking NATO exercise in March, along with British troops.

Until Norway joined NATO in 1949, it assured Russian that no foreign combat troops would be allowed to transit through its territory.

Royal Marines on patrol in Norway.

Royal Marines on patrol in Norway.

