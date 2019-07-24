US invests $5.3 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018

US and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in investment, oil industry and agro-industrial sectors

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The influx of US investment in the Kazakh economy increased by 44.7% and set a new absolute record, reaching a level of $ 5.3 billion in 2018, the head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers, Askar Mamin, said on 23 July.

Mamin met with US Ambassador William Moser in Nur-Sultan where they discussed issues of further development of cooperation in the investment sector, the oil industry, as well as in the agro-industrial sector, the press service of Kazakh Prime Minister reported on 23 July.

“The United States is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners and investors,” Mamin said.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, in 2018, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States increased by 37.3% to $ 2.2 billion.

During the meeting, Mamin noted that projects in the agribusiness sector, which are implemented by American companies, are very promising.

In turn, the US Ambassador commended Kazakhstan’s approaches to improving the country’s investment climate for foreigners and noted the readiness of the American side to continue cooperation in the existing format.