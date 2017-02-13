US intelligence expects Snowden’s extradition

Click for full view
Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 13:27 February 13, 2017
Updated 13:28 February 13, 2017

US intelligence expects Snowden’s extradition

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Edward Snowden has said he is “not afraid” of being extradited to the U.S. after NBC News reported that Moscow is preparing to deliver him to Washington.

As NBC is citing two independent US intelligence sources, it is believed that President Putin is considering the delivery of Snowden as a personal gesture to the new administration.

On the campaign trail, President Trump called Snowden a traitor and said he was certain that if he were to be elected President Putin would deliver him.

Snowden has been on the run since 2013, when he made his way from the US to Hong Kong and then Russia. Snowden has been charged with espionage.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: "Panama Papers" partners under arrest