US intelligence expects Snowden’s extradition

Edward Snowden has said he is “not afraid” of being extradited to the U.S. after NBC News reported that Moscow is preparing to deliver him to Washington.

As NBC is citing two independent US intelligence sources, it is believed that President Putin is considering the delivery of Snowden as a personal gesture to the new administration.

Here’s what @snowden told me about the possibility of Putin handing him over as a good will gesture to the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/LdoxE7cYvA — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 10, 2017

On the campaign trail, President Trump called Snowden a traitor and said he was certain that if he were to be elected President Putin would deliver him.

Snowden has been on the run since 2013, when he made his way from the US to Hong Kong and then Russia. Snowden has been charged with espionage.