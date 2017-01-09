US gasoline prices in 2016 were the lowest since 2004

Lower crude oil prices in 2015 were the main cause of lower gasoline prices.

US regular retail gasoline prices averaged $2.14 per gallon (gal) in 2016, 29 cents/gal (12%) less than in 2015 and the lowest annual average price since 2004, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) posted on its website on January 6.

In 9 of the 10 cities for which EIA collects weekly retail price data, gasoline prices did not exceed $3.00/gal.

Each Monday, EIA collects and publishes data on retail gasoline and diesel fuel prices for multiple locations across the country. Retail gasoline prices are published for 10 cities, 9 states, 5 regions, and the United States as a whole. Gasoline prices across the country reflect differences in gasoline specifications, taxes, and supply and demand balances in regional markets.