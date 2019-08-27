Corporate behemoths including Amazon, Facebook, and Google will be provided with a rebate after France finally gave in to American demands that the French government fit the bill for all outstanding payments that are due as a result of a unilaterally-imposed French tax on major digital providers, one which is not included as part of a planned mechanism from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

France’s decision to acquiesce has allowed American and French officials to announce that a new, broader digital tax deal has been reached. The agreement covers services provided by large internet companies and defuses the threat of a trade conflict between the two NATO allies.

Washington was angered by the French government’s decision last year to unilaterally to impose a 3% tax on digital services earned in France by digital service providers with worldwide revenues in excess of €750 million, a move that US officials said was directly targeted at American companies as their French counterparts’ returns only amount to €25 million per year.

The White House later threatened to retaliate by introducing reciprocal tariffs on French products, including wine and cheese, two of France’s biggest money-making exports to the US.

The deal between the US and the French administration was sealed on after France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire told Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, that Paris wanted to avoid a standoff and pay the difference between the national and the OECD tax when that comes into force.

Le Maire noted that the French government expects its digital tax to yield approximately €500 million more a year for the state coffers as it is designed to rebalance the country’s taxation practices as digital behemoths currently pay an effective rate that is 14% lower than European Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

The potential loss, however, of the American market over a tax dispute was far too treacherous for the French government to risk. According to France’s Federation for Wine and Spirit Exporters, a bottle of American wine, with an alcohol volume of 13%, is slapped with an 11% tax in Europe, while European-made wines in the US are only levied a tax of just 5% by the American government.

The US is, as a result, one of the main export markets for wine and cheese from France, Italy, and Spain.