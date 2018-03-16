US, EU officials will meet next week to discuss Trump’s new trade tariffs

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom have agreed to meet next week in an attempt to resolve a deepening dispute over trade tariffs.

Ross and Malmstrom spoke on the phone and discussed U.S. plans to impose import duties of 25 % on steel and 10 % on aluminum.

The negotiations between the EU and the US are to win an exception for Europe from the tariffs, with Brussels seeking clarity on how to achieve that before they come into effect on March 23...