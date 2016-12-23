US economy grows faster as America goes shopping

The US economy is growing by 3,5% rather than 3,2%, according to the Commerce Department.
That was the third GDP upward revision in 2016, initially expected to increase by 2,9%. That makes the US the faster-growing economy among the G7 and the only one that is reversing over a decade of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing.
The growth projection on Thursday supports the recent decision to raise interest rates as inflation is expected to pick up along with surging real income and housing prices.
The new projections are based on private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the US economy. Consumer spending grew by 3% year-on-year, compared to an initial estimate of 2,1%.