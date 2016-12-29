US denies plot to overthrow President Duterte

The press accuses former US Ambassador, Philip Goldberg, of a conspiracy to overthrow the Filipino President

The US Embassy in the Philippines denied on Wednesday that there is a plan to overthrow President Rodrigo Duterte.

The alleged US plot against Duterte

The negation of the existence of a blueprint to oust the President that is threatening to undermine US-Pilipino relations comes following a Manila Times publication on Tuesday entitled “US ex-envoy plotting Duterte fall.”

Apparently, the former Ambassador to the Philippines, Philip Goldberg, allegedly left behind “a strategic recommendation” or “blueprint” for the ousting of Duterte.

The alleged plan envisages bolstering the ranks of the opposition to overthrow the President. The one-and-a-half year alleged plan would entail funding the opposition through democracy grants, disrupting international trade ties with major Asian partners, and limiting USAID and military assistance.

The report is founded on “a highly placed source” that is neither named nor described. It is unknown whether the story is based on US or Pilipino sources. But, the report seems to be based on direct access to the alleged non-paper, as it describes the US assessment of Duterte as an old-school nationalist rather than a man driven by personal ambition or other ideological motivations.

US denial

The US press attaché, Molly Koscina, “categorically denies” the claims made by the article without going into detail. Koscina issued a statement describing the bilateral relationship as “one of the most enduring and important relationships in the Asia Pacific region,” reiterating a commitment to democracy and human rights.

The US State Department issued a similar statement.