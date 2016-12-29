US denies plot to overthrow President Duterte

RITCHIE B. TONGO
Filipino presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, speaks to supporters during the 'miting de avance' in Manila, Philippines, 07 May 2016. The presidential candidates held their last campaign rally, the 'miting de avance' in different places around Manila. Filipinos will vote for 12 of 24 senators on 09 May, when the country also elects a new President, a Vice President and more than 18,000 regional and local positions.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:23 December 29, 2016
Updated 10:23 December 29, 2016

The press accuses former US Ambassador, Philip Goldberg, of a conspiracy to overthrow the Filipino President

The US Embassy in the Philippines denied on Wednesday that there is a plan to overthrow President Rodrigo Duterte.

The alleged US plot against Duterte

The negation of the existence of a blueprint to oust the President that is threatening to undermine US-Pilipino relations comes following a Manila Times publication on Tuesday entitled “US ex-envoy plotting Duterte fall.”

Apparently, the former Ambassador to the Philippines, Philip Goldberg, allegedly left behind “a strategic recommendation” or “blueprint” for the ousting of Duterte.

The alleged plan envisages bolstering the ranks of the opposition to overthrow the President. The one-and-a-half year alleged plan would entail funding the opposition through democracy grants, disrupting international trade ties with major Asian partners, and limiting USAID and military assistance.

The report is founded on “a highly placed source” that is neither named nor described. It is unknown whether the story is based on US or Pilipino sources. But, the report seems to be based on direct access to the alleged non-paper, as it describes the US assessment of Duterte as an old-school nationalist rather than a man driven by personal ambition or other ideological motivations.

US denial

The US press attaché, Molly Koscina, “categorically denies” the claims made by the article without going into detail. Koscina issued a statement describing the bilateral relationship as “one of the most enduring and important relationships in the Asia Pacific region,” reiterating a commitment to democracy and human rights.

The US State Department issued a similar statement.

epa05361307 A handout picture provided by Davao City Mayor's Office on 13 June 2016 shows Filipino President-elect Rodrigo Duterte (R) speaking to Philip Goldberg (L) United States Ambassador to the Philippines, during a meeting in Davao City, southern Philippines. Police have reported the discovery of a million dollar bounty being offered to whoever kills Rodrigo Duterte, according to media reports. EPA/DAVAO CITY MAYOR'S OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture provided by Davao City Mayor’s Office on 13 June 2016 shows Filipino President-elect Rodrigo Duterte (R) speaking to Philip Goldberg (L) former United States Ambassador to the Philippines, during a meeting in Davao City, southern Philippines. Police at the time reported the discovery of a million dollar bounty being offered to whoever kills Rodrigo Duterte, according to media reports. EPA/DAVAO CITY MAYOR’S OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

 

