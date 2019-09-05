US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved the diversion of €3.28bn from existing military projects for the construction of the controversial wall on the border with Mexico.

The Pentagon approved plans to 282km along the border. The diversion of funds from 127 current military projects was justified on grounds of national emergency, Esper told CNN, citing a letter sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

President declared the construction of the wall along the Mexican project a “national emergency” project in February, thereby claiming the right to diverge funds from existing budget lines after the Congress refused to approve a $5.7bn budget in February,

The Supreme Court lifted a spending freeze on funds for the wall in July.

“It is a slap in the face to the members of the armed forces who serve our country that President Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego and for a wall, he promised Mexico would pay to build,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.