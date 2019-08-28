Following a seven-week non-jury trial in Oklahoma, a judge on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to pay $572.1 million for its responsibility in an opioid epidemic in the United States; the company is accused of aggressively marketing the addictive painkillers, with little attention to the danger of addiction, to the detriment of public health.

The state sought a $17bn compensation and, therefore, the cost for the company is significantly smaller than what markets expected. As the ruling was announced on Monday the J&J stock surged by 2%.

J&J practices were treated as “public nuisance.” Public nuisance laws are usually applied in cases where a company is thought to interfere with a right common to the general public and is traditionally applied in infrastructure, such as roads and waterways. The case sets an important case-precedent in that it is now applied to public health.

However, while judge Thad Balkman ordered the company to redress the damage by partially funding addiction treatment and prevention programs, he did not rule that the company should shoulder the responsibility alone.

From 2000 through 2011, J&J sales staff made some 150,000 visits to Oklahoma doctors, the state underscored. While admittedly a key to the epidemic was an oversupply the drug, other companies moved to strategically settle. The manufacturer of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, settled in March for $85 million, leaving J&J alone on the stand. Last week, Endo International Allergan agreed to pay $15 million to avoid going to trial in October.

The Oklahoma case opens the way for a nation-wide wave of litigation that will affect a number of companies involved in the production and distribution of opioid painkillers, including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Endo International.

There are currently over 2,500 cases open against pharmaceuticals across the US. Opioids have caused 400,000 overdose-related deaths from 1999 to 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number that includes 6,000 Oklahomans, which is significant in an overall population of just under four million people.

J&J argues that its main retail product, fentanyl, accounts for less than 1% of the US market, refusing to shoulder responsibility for the raw materials supplied to other companies.

“You can’t sue your way out of the opioid abuse crisis,” said J&J’s legal counsel, Sabrina Strong said on Monday, making clear that the company intends to appeal.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter made the case that the company was directly responsible for thousands of deaths and addictions, referring to J&J as an opioid “kingpin.” The company is not targeted mainly for its role in the retail of opioid substances, as J&J supplies 60% of the opiate ingredients to other drug companies. Therefore, the state should be awarded the sum required to deal with the effects of the epidemic for two decades.

The court was not convinced, seeking responsibility among other producers and distributors. In any event, J&J contests the court’s interpretation of “public nuisance” law.

A number of legal experts compare the current wave of litigation to the tobacco industry trials of the 1990s that led to $246 billion settlement in 1998.