US Congress zeros-in on Deutsche Bank’s relation with Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the US’ House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the relationship between US President Donald J. Trump and Deutsche Bank.

The House Financial Services and Intelligence committees, now chaired by Democrats Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, have formally requested documents from embattled Germany lender Deutsche Bank pertaining to the president’s finances.

Since first being contacted about the lender’s relationship with Trump in 2017, Deutsche has resisted any cooperation with law enforcement officials

Waters, however, confirmed that the committee was probing “everything” involving Trump’s financial dealings with the bank, which was recently fined for its involvement in $10 billion money-laundering scheme. Deutsche settled for $630 million with both US and UK authorities.

Deutsche is embroiled in another potentially bigger money-laundering scandal, as it played a key role in the Danske Bank €200 billion money-laundering scandal involving citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, which was spearheaded by Danske Bank’s Estonian branch.

Besides money-laundering, Deutsche has also been accused of violating international sanctions and market manipulation.

The Trump Administration is facing a conflict of interest as the German lender was lobbying to reduce a multi-billion dollar fine that had been imposed on it for its illicit business practices, while the Trump family was also renegotiating a restructuring of its own debt.

Deutsche Bank has had a long-term relationship with the Trump real estate empire and continued to fund him despite the organization’s six bankruptcies since the late 1980s. Thus far, what has been established is that Deutsche lent the Trump Organization a total of well over $2 billion.

The documents provided by Deutsche Bank show that the information stating Trump’s state net worth was deeply flawed. In certain cases, properties that carried big debts were omitted and some assets were overvalued.

After Trump’s election in 2016, Deutsche Bank’s board of directors rushed to understand how the bank had become the biggest lender to the president-elect, commissioning an internal report concluded by the board’s integrity committee. The report concluded that executives in the private-banking division were driven to win big-name clients, ignoring Trump’s reputation for defaults. A number of risk assessment or “exposure reports” should have flagged the growing business with Trump but had been largely ignored by senior executives.

Since February 2018, Deutsche has also been forced to cooperate with New York’s Attorney General, who is looking into Trump’s personal and business finances, as well as the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Republicans have resisted demands to investigate the president’s relation to Deutsche Bank, although GOP lawmakers, including the Republican Financial Services panel ranking member Patrick McHenry, were willing to explore the lenders’ role in financial crime as such. given the new Democratic majority, the probe is now becoming more specific in that it is zeroing in on Trump.