US committed to a two-state solution until January 20th

Prime Minister Netanyahu backs off settlements until President-elect Trump comes to office

Washington will remain committed to a two-state solution until President-elect comes to office on January 20th. Secretary of State John Kerry is warning Israel that it is jeopardizing the two-state solution and insists that the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 on Saturday is consistent with American values.

Support for a two-state solution to the end

In a speech delivered on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State did not extend any helping hand to a diplomatically isolated Netanyahu administration and confirmed that the US considers the settlement of East Jerusalem illegal.

He also confirmed he considers himself a “lifelong friend of Israel.”

The speech then turned personal. “The Israeli prime minister publicly supports a two-state solution, but his current coalition is the most right-wing in Israeli history with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements,” Kerry said.

The outgoing Obama administration is committed to a two-state solution, that is, of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital to include the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The decades-old consensus on a two-state solution is supported by the Arab League, the EU, Russia, the UN General Assembly, and the Obama Administration.

“Stay strong”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Israel requested from the Jerusalem’s city hall to cancel a vote on authorizing 500 new illegal settlements in East Jerusalem. Apparently, the request came directly from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

However, Netanyahu responded to Kerry’s speech by noting it was “obsessively focused” on settlements, the BBC reports.

Mr. Netanyahu said he was disappointed with the speech, which he said was “unbalanced” and “obsessively focused” on settlements, paying “lip service to the unremitting Palestinian campaign of terrorism.”

Following the abstention from Saturday’s Security Council Resolution vote – in which the US abstained – Netanyahu accused President Obama of ambushing Israel. The US administration had reiterated that the decision was made when the resolution was presented and Washington played no part in its drafting, AFP reports.

The US turns against the consensus

The Israeli government will have to wait for President-elect Donald Trump who comes to office on January 20. Trump’s politics-by-Twitter continued on Wednesday, as he asked Israel to “stay strong” until he comes to office. He also reiterated his commitment to bring down the Iran deal.

“The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (UN)! Stay strong Israel; January 20th is fast approaching!”

Donald Trump is planning a U-turn on US diplomatic tradition and a break from Euro-Atlantic consensus. He has promised to recognize Jerusalem as the “undivided” capital of Israel. Donald Trump is in effect aligning himself with the position of the Netanyahu administration, abandoning the notion of a two-state solution.

President Trump’s intentions became clear when he signaled out David Friedman as a US Ambassador, who is a settlement supporter. His appointment on Tuesday for the homeland security assistant Thomas Bossert, a hardline campaigner, verifies the US diplomatic turn.

The EU Cleavage

France is gathering dozens of foreign ministers in Paris on January 15 to address Israel’s position following the UN Security Council Resolution 2334.