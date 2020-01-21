The United States and Colombia have vowed to increase their support in the efforts of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó to force from power president Nicolas Maduro.

“I would fully expect there will be further action that the United States would take to continue to support President Guaidó and the Venezuelan people. We do not talk about particular sanctions but everyone can fully expect that the United States is not done”, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and added that Maduro was now “working alongside terror organizations inside of his own country”.

The country’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó visited Colombia to meet with Pompeo, and then headed to Davos, Switzerland for the 2020 World Economic Forum. Colombia is Guaidó’s main ally in his efforts to oust Maduro and prepare the country for a transitional government ahead of new elections.

Last year, after disputing Maduro‘s 2018 re-election, Guaidó proclaimed himself the country’s interim president, and was backed by almost 60 countries, including the EU, the US and UK.

Under Maduro’s leadership, Venezuela has suffered an economic collapse. More than 4 million citizens have fled the country, many to Colombia.