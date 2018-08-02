US campaign industry publication names Zagoritis a ‘Rising Star’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US trade magazine Campaigns and Elections has named Jerry Zagoritis, the founder and managing director of campaignLAB, a startup that mixes behavioural science with advanced targeting to craft winning campaigns for political clients and advocacy groups, as well as JZ Strategic, a boutique digital consulting firm, as their Rising Star for 2018.

The Brussels-based Zagoritis has been working high profile races for the last four years and was part of the team that orchestrated the digital campaign for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Zagoritis is the only European, and one of only two internationals to be given the award this year. He is currently in the process of leading training on digital campaigning for political parties in preparation for the 2019 European Elections.