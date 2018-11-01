US calls for Yemen ceasefire, backs peace talks in Sweden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced that Washington wants to see an immediate ceasefire to come into effect in Yemen and the start of peace negotiations to take place at a later date in Sweden after Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström accepted an invitation from the United Nations to host talks that aim to end the three-year-old Yemeni Civil War, the latest of several conflicts in the country’s recent history.

The latest outbreak of fighting has claimed more than 10,000 lives and created the conditions for what is turning into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises after Iranian-backed Shia rebels known as Houthis overthrew the Saudi-aligned national government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

According to the UK’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the understanding is that the Saudi coalition would agree to stop bombing civilian areas and the Iranian-backed Houthis to stop sending missiles into Saudi Arabia.