Trump capitalizes on the event to attack Democrats in the Senate

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

On Wednesday US authorities pressed charges against Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-years old Uzbek national.

Saipov is the man who used a white van to plow through a crowd of cyclists and pedestrians near the World Trade Center memorial in New York on Tuesday.

The attack killed eight and injured 12: five Argentinians, two US citizens, and one German citizen.

Saipov is also accused of providing the Islamic State (IS) group with material support. Police say a second 32-year old Uzbek national, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, is wanted for questioning.

The 29-years old man is a legal immigrant. His operation was planned for weeks, police said Wednesday. He had apparently left behind notes, written in Arabic, explaining the significance of his actions and his allegiance to IS.

He may have expected to die during the attack. He exited the van holding two air guns and yelling “God is great.” He was shot and injured by police at the scene of the attack.

Saipov is married with three children. He arrived to the United States in 2010 and has since worked as a commercial truck driver and an Uber driver.

One of his colleagues, Mr. Muminov, told AP that he had lost his insurance because he could not afford rising rates. He also told the BBC that he was uneducated, depressed, and separated from his community.

Similar attacks have taken place in the UK, France, and Germany. A neighbour had seen Saipov in his residence in New Jersey using the same van for the past three weeks.

On Wednesday, President Trump accused the Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, of being responsible for the visa lottery programme that allowed Saipov to immigrate to the United States. In reality, the programme was introduced by Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1990 with bipartisan support. Trump also favoured the idea of the Saipov being sent to “Gitmo,” that is, Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.